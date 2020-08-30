1/1
Milton Roy Nunn
1947 - 2020
Milton "Roy" Nunn, 72, of Monroe passed away at Select Specialty Hospital in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 22, 2020, due to a long-term illness.
Born December 27, 1947 in Monroe, he was the son of the late Homer and Mollie (Allen) Nunn. He attended Monroe High School and later joined the United States Army, serving his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Roy was a member of the Laborer's Local and served as Sargent at Arms and was past member of the local VFW Post 1138. was an outdoors man and liked to hunt and fish in his spare time. Roy was a avid supporter of the Michigan Lottery. He was also very close with his grandson, Little Adam, whom he loved spending time with. You could often find Roy sitting on his front porch, where he loved to visit with others. In his spare time, he also enjoyed watching Westerns, such as Gunsmoke and Bonanza.
To cherish his memory, Milton leaves behind three children: Mollie Morgan of Monroe, Steven Turner of Newport, and Adam Turner of Monroe; six siblings; Irene, Peggy, Susie, Micki, David, Gary, and two half-brothers and one half-sister; five grandchildren; two greatgrandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his brother, Vaughn and sister, Louise.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Roy's memory are suggested to Wounded Warrior Project.
In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place and due to COVID- 19, a private memorial service will be held. The family asks those who would like to attend services remotely, to do so by visiting the following link:
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
