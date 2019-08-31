|
Milton S. Hurley Sr.
Sept. 28, 1941- Aug. 27, 2019
Milton Simpson Hurley Sr., age 77, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday August 27, 2019, at home.
Milton was born on September 28, 1941, to the late Elmer and Dorothy (Jorah) Hurley in Detroit, Michigan. He was the only boy in the family, with four older sisters. Later on, he joined the United States Army for three years. He served from March 12, 1959, to April 19, 1962, mainly stationed in Germany as a Chef.
Shortly after getting out of the service, he met and married the love of his life, Joan Livingston. They were married on September 24, 1962, in Detroit, Michigan. They had four children to complete their family. They spent about 46 wonderful years together before Joan's passing in 2008.
Milton worked at Jones Transfer Company in Monroe. He was a truck driver there for about 26 years. After retiring from driving, he spent his time at Partyville Liquor Store in Monroe. He worked there on and off for about 10 years. He was known there as "Uncle Milty." Milton enjoyed being with his family and friends. He also liked to fish and cook in his free time.
Beloved father of Edward (Suzy) Hurley, Beau Hurley, Joe Hurley, and Debbie Hurley. Loving grandfather of 7 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Dearest brother of Veronica and Vernagene. Preceded in death by his wife: Joan Hurley; his parents, and two sisters: Barbara and Caroline.
Donations in honor of Milton are appreciated towards National Association of American Veterans.
Per Milton's wishes, he did not want a public viewing or any services. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019