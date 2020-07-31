1/1
Milton Scott Fisher
1971 - 2020
Milton Scott Fisher, 49 years, of Toledo, Ohio, formerly of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in his home.
Born January 19, 1971, in Monroe, Scott was the son of Milton D. and Clara A. (Mundy) Fisher. He attended Monroe Public Schools and was a 1989 graduate of Monroe High School where he played football and wrestled.
Scott worked as an iron worker and was a member of Iron Worker's Local #25. He traveled all over the United States building numerous structures, including Comerica Park in Detroit.
Scott was a member of Monroe Missionary Baptist Church, where he was baptized. He was skilled at Kung Fu, and enjoyed hunting, especially Duck hunting, fishing, and trapping Muskrat. Most of all Scott enjoyed time spent with family.
Scott is survived by his loving daughter, Alexis K. Fisher of Toledo, his treasured granddaughter; Kazley K. Fisher, his beloved parents; Milton and Clara Fisher of Monroe, his sister; Angela M. Fisher of Brighton, MI and many aunts uncle and cousins.
Sadly, Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents, Milton W. and Anna M. Fisher, Elmer and Della Mundy.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, 48161, from 11:00 a.m. until funeral services celebrating his life at 2:00 p.m. The Rev. Roy Southerland will officiate. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
AUG
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
