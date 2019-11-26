|
Mitchell Woroniewicz, 92 yrs, of Westland, MI, died Thursday November 21, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania, OH. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Tuesday November 26, 2019, from 2-8 PM, with a Rosary Service will be at 6 PM. He will lie-in-state on Wednesday November 27, 2019, from 10 AM until the Mass of the Resurrection at 11 AM, at Divine Grace Catholic Parish, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Carleton, MI. Rev. Dr. Michael A. Woroniewicz will officiate. Cremation will occur after, burial of cremains will occur at a later date.
Born March 15, 1927, in Poland. Mitchell was the son of Florian and Leokadia (Stadnicka) Woroniewicz. He married Irene Cendrowski on October 8, 1955, in St. Francis of Assissi Catholic Church. Irene died September 8, 1996. Mitchell was a Heavy Drill Operator at GM and previously worked for Awrey Bakery. He was a member and long-time usher for St. Christopher Catholic Parish, Detroit, MI and member of K of C, St. Paul Council in Detroit, MI. Mitchell loved to polka and ballroom dance.
Survivors include his sons, Rev. Dr. Michael A Woroniewicz, Joseph R Woroniewicz. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jozef Woroniewicz.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Divine Grace Catholic Parish.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 26, 2019