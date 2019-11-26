Home

POWERED BY

Services
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Lying in State
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Divine Grace Catholic Parish, St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Carleton, MI
View Map

Mitchell Woroniewicz


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mitchell Woroniewicz Obituary
Mitchell Woroniewicz, 92 yrs, of Westland, MI, died Thursday November 21, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania, OH. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Tuesday November 26, 2019, from 2-8 PM, with a Rosary Service will be at 6 PM. He will lie-in-state on Wednesday November 27, 2019, from 10 AM until the Mass of the Resurrection at 11 AM, at Divine Grace Catholic Parish, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Carleton, MI. Rev. Dr. Michael A. Woroniewicz will officiate. Cremation will occur after, burial of cremains will occur at a later date.

Born March 15, 1927, in Poland. Mitchell was the son of Florian and Leokadia (Stadnicka) Woroniewicz. He married Irene Cendrowski on October 8, 1955, in St. Francis of Assissi Catholic Church. Irene died September 8, 1996. Mitchell was a Heavy Drill Operator at GM and previously worked for Awrey Bakery. He was a member and long-time usher for St. Christopher Catholic Parish, Detroit, MI and member of K of C, St. Paul Council in Detroit, MI. Mitchell loved to polka and ballroom dance.

Survivors include his sons, Rev. Dr. Michael A Woroniewicz, Joseph R Woroniewicz. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jozef Woroniewicz.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Divine Grace Catholic Parish.

To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mitchell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -