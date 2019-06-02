Monica Ruth Cunningham, age 87 of Monroe, passed away Friday, May 25, 2019 at Wellspring Lutheran Services Lutheran Home.

Born May 10, 1932 in Monroe, Monica was the daughter of Fred and Ruth (Lajiness) Rogers. She worked for many years at K-Mart, retiring in 1998. Monica enjoyed watching classic movies on Turner Classic Movies, reading, especially about Movie Stars and was an avid animal lover, especially cats.

Monica leaves to cherish her memory her children: Denise (Danny) Griffith of Monroe, James (Katrina) Cunningham of Monroe and Lance Cunningham of South Rockwood; 5 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren; siblings: Clara Jefferson of Moore Hill, Indiana, Pauline (Kenny) Ely of Monroe, Fred Rogers Jr. of Monroe and Edna Moore of Monroe; as well as many nieces and nephews. Sadly she was preceded in death by her parents; two children: Deborah Bishop and Pamela LaClair; a grandson Ed Compher and a brother-in-law Roy Moore

In accordance with Monica's wishes, cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes.

Memorial contributions in honor of Monica may be made to the Monroe County Humane Society.

Memorial contributions in honor of Monica may be made to the Monroe County Humane Society.