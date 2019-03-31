|
Monroe Ferris "Juice" Henry, age 91 of Monroe, MI, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital.
Born on May 20th, 1927, in Monroe, MI, Monroe was born from the union of the late Lonnie and Martha (Sulfridge) Henry. Following grade school, Monroe enlisted in the U.S. Army as a Combat Engineer for Company B 252 and served during the occupation in Berlin, Germany. In 1952, Monroe married Estella "Irene" Sonday in Monroe, MI at First Baptist Church. Irene and Juice celebrated 61 years of marriage before her passing in September of 2013. Monroe worked at Michigan Gas Utilities as a Distribution Specialist for 30 years and retired in 1986.
In his earlier years, Monroe enjoyed gardening, playing fastpitch softball, and bowling. Monroe was an avid University of Michigan sports fan. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the VFW Post #1138. Monroe also liked collecting stamps and coins.
To cherish his memory, Monroe is survived by two sons: Frank (Renee) Henry of Temperance, MI and Lonnie Henry of Monroe; a daughter: Muriel (Barry) Finzel of Minnesota; a brother: Bige Henry of Monroe; and a sister: Edith Maniaci of Monroe. He will also be dearly missed by seven grandchildren and nine great- grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Monroe was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Ethard Henry.
Monroe will be interred at Roselawn Memorial Park with Irene, Saturday, April 6th in a private ceremony with military honors being rendered by Monroe VFW Post #1138. Family and friends are invited to dinner and a celebration of life from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at VFW Post #1138 on Monday, April 8th, 2019.
Memorial contributions in Monroe's memory are suggested to the .
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 31, 2019