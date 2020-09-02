Monte Sweet Jr., age 91, of Newport, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Born October 9, 1928, in Monroe MI., he was the son of the late Monte and Bessie (Burgor) Sweet. Monte attended Monroe High School and graduated with the class of 1946. He went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Army in Denver, Colorado from February of 1946 until his discharge in August of 1947.
Monte met the love of his life, Elaine Reaume, and on October 2, 1948, they married. Together they raised three children. He earned his living working for Ford Motor Company for 42 years until his retirement.
Monte was an active member of St. Charles Catholic Church where he often volunteered to assist with work at the cemetery and funeral dinners. He was a past Grand Knight and Officer of the Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus in Monroe. In his spare time he coached CYO Football, basketball, and baseball.
To cherish his memory, Monte leaves his loving wife of 71 years, Elaine; a daughter, Carol (Steve) Brophy of Saline, MI; two sons, Dave (Sharon) Sweet of Penn Yan, NY and Tim (Tracey) Sweet of Canton; seven grandchildren, Anna Sweet, Lisa Brophy, Kayla Cieslinski, Ryan Brophy, TJ Sweet, Danielle Sweet and Zachary Sweet; and one sister, Sharon (Ron) Collino.
Monte is preceded in death by sisters, Shirley Fisher, Mary Lou Geiman, and Kate Fitch; a son and a daughter.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 3 until 7 p.m. Monte will lie in state on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 10 until 11 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church. A funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest immediately following Mass at St. Charles Cemetery in Newport.
