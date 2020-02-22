|
Myrna I. Porter age 83 of Milan went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 8, 1936, in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Donald and Ruth (Moorhead) Drew.
Myrna was a 1954 graduate of Milan High School. Later in life, while a single mother of 5 children, to better her and her children's life, she decided to go to Washtenaw Community College where she earned a degree in X-Ray technology.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Joseph P. Porter along with her children, Jim (Debbie) Burch of Orlando, FL, Robert (Simone) Burch of Willis, Sue (Lonny) Sanford of Milan, Carla (Robert) Smith of Mineral Point, PA and her 3 step sons, Joey (Julie) Porter of Brooklyn, Pat (Colleen) Porter of Milan, Mike (Shannon) Porter of Manchester, 18 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and sister in law Richard and Sherry Drew, an infant sister Shirley Drew, a daughter Patricia Burch, her step daughter Brenda Sue Porter, a step daughter in law Kim Porter and 3 grandchildren.
She was a member of Milan Baptist Church where she was involved and enjoyed using her creative talents to bless others. She was also a long-time member of the Eastern star Milan #106.
Myrna and her husband enjoyed traveling and exploring many different places during their retirement. She had many hobbies including a variety of crafts and sewing, puzzles, reading and gardening. She had a giving heart and loved to give to those in need out of her love for Jesus.
In her final months, she received great care and comfort at home from Brenda Argall of Meraki Elder Care and Heartland Hospice.
Visitation will be held at Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home in Milan on Monday, February 24th. from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and at Milan Baptist Church on Tuesday, February 25th from 12:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Marble Park Cemetery in Milan. Memorial contributions may be made to Milan Baptist Church. www.ochalekstark.com
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 22, 2020