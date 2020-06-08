Myron Allan Lake, age 70 of Newport, passed away Thursday June 4, 2020 in his home.
Born February 12, 1950 in Coldwater, Michigan, Myron was the son of Allan and Eileen (Bergmooser) Lake. He married the love of his life, Denise Wilson, in 2005. Myron owned and operated Quick Auto Sales with his wife for the past 20+ years. He was also a member of the Laborers Local 364. Myron very much loved everything about cars: buying them, selling them, working on them and especially driving. It has been said that he possibly could have been born with motor oil in his veins.
Myron leaves to cherish his memory, Denise, his wife and companion of the past 45 years; children: Allan (Jessica) Lake and Ila (Phil) Dehnie-Lake; a grandson Zack Allan Lake; four siblings: Janice Lake, Mary Blanchette, Ron Lake and Susan Lake; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Myron's life will be held at the Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River Dr., Rockwood. Friends may call Wednesday from 12 p.m. until the funeral service at 3 p.m. Due to current COVID-19 social distancing, a limited number of visitors are allowed in gathering areas at one time.
For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Born February 12, 1950 in Coldwater, Michigan, Myron was the son of Allan and Eileen (Bergmooser) Lake. He married the love of his life, Denise Wilson, in 2005. Myron owned and operated Quick Auto Sales with his wife for the past 20+ years. He was also a member of the Laborers Local 364. Myron very much loved everything about cars: buying them, selling them, working on them and especially driving. It has been said that he possibly could have been born with motor oil in his veins.
Myron leaves to cherish his memory, Denise, his wife and companion of the past 45 years; children: Allan (Jessica) Lake and Ila (Phil) Dehnie-Lake; a grandson Zack Allan Lake; four siblings: Janice Lake, Mary Blanchette, Ron Lake and Susan Lake; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Myron's life will be held at the Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River Dr., Rockwood. Friends may call Wednesday from 12 p.m. until the funeral service at 3 p.m. Due to current COVID-19 social distancing, a limited number of visitors are allowed in gathering areas at one time.
For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.