Nancy Ann Cardella
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Ann Cardella, 91, passed away at 5:17 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Monroe. She was born on August 21, 1928, in Bellevue, Ohio, the youngest child of Biaggo and Angeline (Natole) Castrovince. Nancy graduated in 1946 from Bellevue High School, after which she worked in various administrative positions.
On July 6, 1957, she married Gabriel John Cardella at Immaculate Conception Church in Bellevue. Soon after their marriage, Gabe's job transferred him back to his hometown of Monroe where they lived and raised their family. They were long-time members of St. Mary Monroe where Nancy volunteered with the Daughters of Isabella and the St. Vincent DePaul Society. She also volunteered for Meals on Wheels and as a Campfire Girl Leader. Gabe passed away in July 14, 1991.
When her youngest child was in middle school, Nancy decided to go back to work and was quickly hired by McDonald's. She spent over 30 years, mainly at the Telegraph Rd. location, making many friends while ensuring that the dining room was spotless and shining. She retired from there in 2005 as one of the longest tenured hourly employees of McDonald's. In early 2006 she moved to Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. There, she was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and for several years, worked as a greeter at Walmart. Due to declining health, she moved to Brookdale in 2016.
She is survived by her children Pam (Tony) Alachi of Holly Springs, NC; John (Debbie Ann) of Monroe, GA and Robert (Kristin) of LaSalle; grandchildren Gabriel, Anthony and John Alachi and Robby (Nicole), Alyssa and Megan Cardella. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Michael (Phyliss), Charles (Jodie) and Louis Castrovince and sisters Carlina (Lonnie) Ireland, Mary (Cedric) Ransom and Rose (Kenneth) Kirschener.
Family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church. At 11 a.m., Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated by the church pastor, Rev. Fr. David Burgard followed by interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests supporting the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association. Bacarella Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Service
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 17, 2020
I will definitely miss nancy alot enjoyed taking care of her.she always made me laugh and she always told me to eat that i was to skinny. Definitely gonna miss hearing that always made my day .
Carol s. Parker
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved