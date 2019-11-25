|
Nancy Anne Giznsky, age 79 of Monroe, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at the IHM Health Center.
Born September 28, 1940 in Monroe, Nancy was the daughter of James and Susan (Meloche) Henry. Nancy attended St. John Grade School and was a graduate of Tecumseh High School. She married William Giznsky Sr. on October 24, 1959. Sadly he preceded her in death May 28, 2000. A dedicated homemaker, Nancy also had worked as a Teller in the Banking Industry. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and sang with the Sweet Adelines. Nancy enjoyed playing Bingo and Bunco, traveling and wintering in Las Vegas with her husband William prior to his passing.
Nancy leaves to cherish her memory her children: William ( Connie) Giznsky Jr. of Monroe, Tim ( Jane) Giznsky of Brownstown, Jennifer ( Gary) Liford of LaSalle and Wayne ( Christal) Giznsky of Adrian; thirteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; as well as a brother Donald (Carol) Brown. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Adair Liford, son- inlaw Craig Liford, a sister Sandra Lee and a brother Dale Brown.
A celebration of life for Nancy is being held under the direction of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave. Friends may call Tuesday from 1pm until 8pm where there will be a Rosary Service Tuesday evening. The funeral will be Wednesday. She will lie in state from 10am until a Mass of Resurrection at 11am from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Burial will follow next to her husband in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in honor of Nancy may be made to the . For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com
Published in Monroe News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019