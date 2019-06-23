|
Nancy Lee Butts, age 68, of Ypsilanti, passed away the morning of Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland.
Nancy was born September 15, 1950, in Monroe, MI to the late Earl and Frieda (Weehagen) Hartman. She was a homemaker for much of her life, taking care of her family and raising five children.
To cherish her memory, Nancy leaves five children: Donnie (Sara Thompson) Butts, Chad Butts, Misty (Carlos Curtis) Butts, Jessica (Butts) Lucas, and Michael Butts; twelve grandchildren: Harlie, Cadence, James, Seven, Jinx, Cinnamon, Jasmine, Mercedes, Keegan, Harlee, Davidson, and Emery; and one brother, Bradley (Nina) Hartman.
Along with her parents and grandparents, Nancy was also preceded in death by her sister, Debbie Moore.
Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held that evening at the conclusion of visitation.
In accordance with Nancy's wishes, cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations are please asked to be made out to the family to assist in caring for Grandkids that Nancy was helping to raise.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on June 23, 2019