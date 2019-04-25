|
Nancy Dennis, 60, passed away on April 10, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family in Tampa, FL.
Nancy was born in Monroe, MI and was a 1976 graduate of Monroe High School. She had spent the last 27 years basking in the endless sunshine in Tampa, FL with her eldest daughter. Nancy was a two-time survivor of cancer and her strength and courage was astounding to those close to her. Unfortunately, her third battle with cancer could not be won.
The love of family and her animals brought Nancy the greatest joy. She also enjoyed being outdoors, boating, bowling and making everyone she met feel happiness. Her contagious laugh and ageless enthusiasm towards life will be dearly missed by anyone lucky enough to have met her.
Nancy is survived by her daughters; Delynda Dennis (Tampa, FL) and Jeannie Dennis (Monroe, MI); her sisters Beverly and Crystal (Ken) as well as many other loved ones.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 1:00 – 4:00pm at the Monroe Fraternal Order located at 1051 Strasburg Rd. in Monroe, MI.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 25, 2019