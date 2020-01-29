Home

Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Whiteford Wesleyan Church
10285 Sylvania Petersburg Road
Ottawa Lake, MI
Nancy I. Luse


1936 - 2020
Nancy I. Luse Obituary
Nancy I. Luse, 84, of Riga, MI, passed away at home, on her birthday, Tuesday, January 21, 2020, while under hospice care. She was born in Erie, MI, in 1936, to parents Solomon and Ella (Bartley) Dietzel. She married Vernon O. Luse April 5, 1957. Nancy served as the Organist at the Whiteford Wesleyan Church for many years. She was also a member of the Gideon International Auxiliary.

Nancy is survived by her daughters Pamela (John) McNett, Melinda (Mark) Meeks, and Amy Luse; sons Verl (Christina) and Mark (Joy) Luse; grandchildren Lauren, Carolyn, Brayden, Haley, and Kayla; sisters Kay Welly and Marilyn Lessentin. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband; and infant brother Leland Dietzel.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Whiteford Wesleyan Church, Saturday, February 1st, from 11:00 AM until the Funeral Ceremony begins at 1:00 PM.

Those wishing to offer memorials in Nancy's memory are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers tributes to the Whiteford Wesleyan Church, 10285 Sylvania Petersburg Road, Ottawa Lake, MI 49267

Nancy's family would like to thank Home Instead, of Adrian, Michigan, the staff of Promedica Hospice, and daughters Amy and Melinda for their loving care. Online condolences to wwwreebfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 29, 2020
