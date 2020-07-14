Nancy Jean Shannon, age 85, of Eaton Rapids, MI, formerly of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Eaton County Palliative Care in Charlotte, MI.
She had been in declining health for the past year. Nancy was born June 21, 1935, to William Edward Scott and Gladys Cordrey Scott in Monroe MI. She attended Monroe High School.
She married Robert Enos Shannon on April 7, 1953, in Charleston, South Carolina. They were married for 63 years. He preceded her in death on September 19, 2016. Nancy was a homemaker who enjoyed going to auctions, was an avid reader, loved cooking and baking, and keeping her home meticulously clean. She also loved watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.
Nancy's survivors include her daughter Amber Smallwood of Barryton, MI, daughter Kimberly Shannon and her husband Timothy Berry of Eaton Rapids MI, foster son Brian Musgrove and his wife Tracy Palm of Monroe Mi and son James Shannon of Virginia Beach VA. She is survived by grandchildren Jerry (Claudia) Smallwood, Jason Smallwood, Joseph (Stormee) Smallwood and Allison Berry and several great grandchildren. Nancy is survived by her sisters Phyllis (George) Butler, Margie (Jerry) Richards and Patricia (George) Satterfield, and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by both her parents, her husband Robert, her sister Wilma Musgrove, and brothers William (Rita) E Scott Jr, Gerold (Judy) Scott, Kenneth R. (Terry) Scott, Roy L. Scott, Robert Scott, and James (Maria-Elena) Scott.
Memorials may be made to the Fairview County Home or the Salvation Army.
Because of Covid-19 quarantine, a memorial service will be held at a later date at House of Prayer Church and Christian Wellness Center.
