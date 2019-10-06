|
Nancy Jean Fullerton passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on July 15 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born to the late Harold and Jenny Whaley on August 11, 1944 in Taylor Michigan.
Nancy graduated from Taylor Center High School in 1962 and shortly thereafter married the love of her life, Merle Fullerton, on October 13 of that year.
She is survived by her daughters Sheryl Lynn (Scott) Gahwiler, Barbara Jean (Richard) Moore and Kelly Marie (Daniel) Kempe. Grandchildren Andrew (Taylor) Gahwiler, Sarah Moore, Robert (Kim) Gahwiler, Thomas (Rebecca) Moore, Shannon Gahwiler, Nicolette Kempe, and her first great grandchild due on February 29, 2020, Brothers Robert (Dianne) Whaley and David Gooden (husband of the Late Patricia), and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Merle Fullerton, Parents Harold and Jenny Whaley, sisters Francis (Paul) Meadows, Patricia (David) Gooden, Brother James Whaley, nieces Theresa (George) Gomez, Debra Meadows, and Annie Meadows. Nancy graduated from Monroe County Community College with her nursing degree, a life long goal, in 1983 and retired from Southshore Hospital in 2005.
In death as in life her selfless nature was to help others. Nancy selflessly donated her body to Wayne State Medical School so that others may learn more about the tragedy of cancer that befell her.
Nancy was known to be generous to a fault with her love and time and she will be missed greatly by her loved ones and neighbors. She was an avid crafter and loved to sew, crochet, embroider, and do counted cross stitch. Nancy kept active after retirement by "working" on her 6 acers and her flower garden.
Butterflies were also a favorite of hers and she kept a butterfly garden as well. Her trips to Las Vegas, which began many years ago with her sister Francis, evolved into epic girls weekends with her daughters and family friends Chris Quell, Kim Watola, and Maria Madison.
Following Nancy's wishes we will be hosting a remembrance celebration at her beloved home. Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided. Please feel free to bring any adult beverage you wish as well as perhaps a favorite dish to pass. As she always said, "If you go home hungry, that's your fault" Please contact her daughter Kelly at [email protected] for directions to the party and use Nancy's Party in the subject line.
Published in Monroe News on Oct. 6, 2019