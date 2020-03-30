|
Nancy Jean Blake was born on October 5, 1935, in Huntington, West Virginia. She would be the only child from the union of the late Gene Blake and the late Myrtle (Taylor) Blake.
As a young girl, Nancy moved to Toledo, Ohio. It is here that she would meet her future husband, Gene Laney.
Nancy enjoyed staying active and loved to play all sports. Many times, she played multiple sports during the same season. When she wasn't playing herself, sports were certainly still on the television or radio. Saturdays would be filled with college sports and on Sunday she would engage in all the professional ones. She often tuned in to WJR radio so she could catch the play by play of her beloved Detroit Tiger's Baseball.
Nancy was one of the founding members of the Dundee Women's Softball League. She would also volunteer her time at Ellis Library and Reference Center in Monroe during their annual sale.
Nancy Jean Laney, age 84, passed away Saturday March 21, 2020, at 9:25 a.m. surrounded by her husband and daughter. Her passing had been preceded by her parents.
To cherish her memory, Nancy leaves her husband: Gene Laney of Dundee; one daughter: Kristina (Fred) Rood; two grandchildren: Michael (Dani Kies) Haskins and Garrett Haskins; and six great grandchildren.
No public services are planned. Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee; 297 Tecumseh Street, Dundee, Michigan 48131 (734) 529-3156. The family would also like to thank Elara Caring for their kindness and support for the care of Nancy.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020