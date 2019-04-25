Nancy Jo Goins, age 62, of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at her home.

Born June 3, 1956, in Monroe, Nancy was the daughter of Hershel and Gloria (Simonelli) Burchett. Nancy attended Monroe High School and was later married to Gillis Gene Goins. Sadly he preceded her in death in 1993. She then was engaged to Bobby Wayne Williams, who also preceded her in death in 2003.

Nancy was an avid reader, enjoyed watching Netflix and was a devoted reader of the Bible, being able to quote just about any verse. She was described by those who knew her a being a "Spitfire".

Nancy leaves to cherish her memory her daughters: Jennifer Ward of Monroe and Kelee Williams of Monroe; a sister Linda (Gil) Micheles of Temperance; a daughter-in-law Jessica Goins; as well as three grandchildren: Madison, Mackenzie and Sexton. In addition to her husband and fiancé, she was preceded in death by her parents and a son Jeremy Gillis Goins.

In accordance with Nancy's wishes, cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Inurnment will be in Woodland Cemetery, Monroe.

Published in Monroe News on Apr. 25, 2019