Nancy Lee Hooper, age 65 of Monroe, passed away on Friday December 20, 2019 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Nancy was born on April 9, 1954 to the late Chester and Lillian (Kudlo) Szpejnowski in Chicago, IL.
She attended Bowen High School in Chicago and graduated in 1972. While in High School, she met the love of her life; Richard Hooper Sr. ("Ricky" then, and "Rich" later). They were married on June 1, 1974 in Chicago and then went on to spend over 35 wonderful years together until Rich's passing in 2009.
After having their children, the family moved to Monroe in 1980 for a Millwright position with North Star Steel (Cargill). Nancy worked for years at several companies within the community, but most recently worked with doctors Kahn (Detroit) and Fayz (Carleton) as a Medical Assistant, before her retirement.
Nancy was also known to many as Momma Hoop. In her free time, she enjoyed watching Red Wings games, going on lunch dates with her friends, and playing Bingo. She absolutely loved being with her friends and most importantly her family. Nancy was loved by all who met her, and she will be sorely missed. She had a huge heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Beloved mother of Rick Hooper and Karyn (Joe) Bagnall. Loving grandmother of Lucas, Avery, and Becca Hooper. Dearest sister of Sandra Hooper. Also survived by two wonderful sisters-in-law: Linda Lamm and Susan Hooper as well as one brother-in-law Scott Hooper, as well as their immediate families including nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by her husband: Rich Hooper Sr., parents: Chester and Lillian Szpejnowski, and one brother: Leroy Szpejnowski.
Everyone is invited to a visitation on Sunday December 22, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home from 3:00-8:00 PM. There will be a funeral service on Sunday December 22, 2019 starting at 7:00 PM. Burial will take place on Monday December 23, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Park at 10 AM where committal prayers will be said. Officiating is Rev. Cindy Semran.
