Nancy M. Knowles, age 86, of Monroe, passed away peacefully at 6:05 p.m. Monday, Apr. 1st at Fountain View of Monroe.
Nancy was born in Monroe on May 7, 1932, to Peter and Katherine (Miller) Rottenbucher. She attended St. John Elementary School and Church and graduated from St. Mary Academy in 1950. She then attended Eastern Michigan University where she received her bachelor and master degrees in elementary education. She was a substitute teacher for Airport School District before becoming a full-time teacher for the Jefferson School District for a total of 32 years.
During her marriage to the late Alan Lee Knowles, they had seven beautiful children that she loved dearly. They will cherish her and her memory forever.
Nancy loved to sew and made many matching outfits for her children while they were growing up. She also took great pride in her yard and loved to tend to her beautiful flowers all summer long. She loved to read and watch the Detroit Tigers. Her favorite times were spent cooking and baking for her children and grandchildren on special holidays. Nancy also played in a bridge club for many years with close friends. She loved to travel and was a member of the Nomad Club for many years.
Nancy is survived by five children: Kathryn (Gary) Heinzerling of Monroe, Anne Guyor of Henderson, NV, Janice Knowles of Sterling Heights, Judith (Dan) Dupree of Henderson, NV, and Alan (Debbie) Knowles, II of Lake, MI; brother, James Rottenbucher of Monroe; and five wonderful grandchildren: Katie Heinzerling, Karie Heinzerling, Heather (Duston) Vallad, Lindsey (Pat) Rogowski, and Alan Knowles.
Nancy was preceded in death by two daughters, Nancy and Barbara Knowles, a brother and two loving sisters.
In accordance with her wishes, Nancy's service will be privately attended by family when she is interred at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe. Deacon Michael Stewart of St. Mary Catholic Church will officiate. Rupp Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorial donations are suggested to St. Anne Catholic Church.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 4, 2019