Nancy Mae Rickman, 73, passed away on September 12, 2019, at home with her family in South Rockwood, Michigan.
Nancy was born on March 31, 1946, in Detroit. Nancy grew up in River Rouge, MI. She graduated from River Rouge High School in River Rouge, MI in 1964. After high school, she attended college at U of M in Dearborn and Ann Arbor, MI, where she received her Masters in Business Marketing/Accounting.
She worked for AAA of Michigan as a Cost Analyst for many years. She taught accounting at Dorsey Business School. She was the treasurer of Faith Lutheran Church for 25 years. She also served as Director of Berlin Township Seniors.
Nancy married Dale Rickman in 1964 in River Rouge. They were happily married for 54 years.
Nancy was a part of the soccer organization AYSO, where she loved to coach the children. She enjoyed reading just about anything and everything, knitting and helping other people. She loved helping others. Most of all she loved to travel. Her passport has so many different stamps from all around the world.
Nancy is survived by her spouse, Dale, and their only daughter, Nannette. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Signa Kainula, and her two brothers, Glen and Bruce.
A memorial service will be held at South Rockwood United Methodist Church, 6311 S. Huron River Dr., South Rockwood, MI, 48179, at 1pm Sunday, September 22, 2019, following the church service. The family will be greeting friends and relatives there.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to South Rockwood United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left for Nancy Rickman on the online guest book at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home web site.
Arrangements by Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646.
