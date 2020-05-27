Nancy Stewart, age 83, of Alma, formerly of Monroe, passed away Monday, March 25, 2020, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center-Gratiot. She was born July 9, 1936, in Buffalo, New York. Nancy was the daughter of Charles and Mary (Grecian) Kimber. She married Charles Stewart in 1959. He preceded her in death in 2012.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home of Alma, MI where a private family service will be held. She will then be laid to rest next to her late husband at Fort Custer Cemetery. To view Nancy's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 27, 2020.