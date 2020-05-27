Nancy Stewart
1936 - 2020
Nancy Stewart, age 83, of Alma, formerly of Monroe, passed away Monday, March 25, 2020, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center-Gratiot. She was born July 9, 1936, in Buffalo, New York. Nancy was the daughter of Charles and Mary (Grecian) Kimber. She married Charles Stewart in 1959. He preceded her in death in 2012.
Nancy is survived by her two children, Mark (Andrea) Stewart, Debbie (Mike) Rupert; four grandchildren, Michael (Anne) Stewart, Ryan Stewart, Amy Rupert (Shaun Barbarich), Eric Rupert; four great-grandchildren, Bryce, Colton, Hunter, and Mason.
Nancy and Charlie enjoyed their involvement and travels with the Michigan Mason's, Shriner's, and Eastern Star organizations. Through their commitment to the Michigan Mason's, they were accepted to Masonic Pathways of Alma, MI, in 2011 where they both lived out their final years. The family is grateful to the staff at Masonic Pathways for the excellent care they gave both Nancy and Charlie since 2011.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home of Alma, MI where a private family service will be held. She will then be laid to rest next to her late husband at Fort Custer Cemetery.

Published in Monroe News on May 27, 2020.
