Nancy Lee Gerdes was born in Dayton, Ohio, on January 30, 1947. She was one of three daughters born from the union of the late Richard L. Gerdes and the late Juanita (Johnson) Gerdes. She was a 1965 graduate of Taylor Center High School.
Nancy's personality was one of a kind. She was vivacious, well-put-together and flirtatious. People always seemed to gravitate to Nancy, if her stunning looks and beautiful blonde hair weren't enough to draw attention, then her magnetic personality would suck people in.
Nancy was funny and fun-loving. She never seemed to blush at a dirty joke and in fact she probably had already told it or would reshare it later. Her family said they thought she was a little unique as well! Those who knew her best knew not to tick her off, and when it came to, Nancy, she either liked you or she didn't, there really wasn't any in between. Another reason why she was so unique.
Nancy was a proud homemaker. She kept a very meticulous home with everything having its place, and her taste was quite particular. Nancy's tastes were so particular that she had redecorated one room in her home nine times alone. She married James H. Unsworth on June 25, 1986, in Toledo, Ohio.
Nancy Lee Unsworth, age 72, of Newport passed away at 10:58am on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital. In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by a sister: Juanita Dow.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her beloved husband of thirty-three years: James of Newport; son and son-in-law: Donald (Bill) Holley of Newport, Rick (Julie) Jackson of Schwartz Creek, and her Grandson Anthony Jackson also of Schwartz Creek and Step-daughter Cynthia (Keith) of Dayton, Ohio.
Friends may gather from 2:00pm until 7:00pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of Her Life will follow at 7:00pm also at Merkle's with Pastor George Fountain of Crosspointe Church Officiating. Private inurnment will take place at Michigan Memorial Park at a later date.
Published in Monroe News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019