Nanette Marie Waterstradt, age 57, of Monroe, passed away March 31, 2019, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born March 18th, 1962, in Monroe, MI to the late Charles J. and Alice B. Waterstradt. Nanette attended Monroe ISD and completed the program in 1988. She enjoyed crafts, bowling, dancing, shopping, spending time outside, and trips to Tim Hortons. Nanette loved listening to music and was noted as a very tidy person. Her vibrant personality could be seen through her wardrobe and jewelry.
To cherish her memory, Nanette leaves a brother: Gary (Kathie) Waterstradt of Swanton, OH and a sister: Karen (Joe) D'Anna of Metamora, MI.
In addition to her parents, Nanette was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Family and friends may visit Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home. A scripture service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. Nanette will lie in-state at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019, at St. Michael Catholic Church. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. with Fr. Giancarlo Ghezzi, associate pastor at St. Mary Catholic Church, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe.
Memorial donations in Nanette's memory can be made to the family which will then be directed to the Samaritas Monroe Street group home or to an organization of your choice.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 2, 2019