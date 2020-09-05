1/1
Natalie M. Eckfeld
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Natalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Natalie M. Eckfeld
March 25, 1925-Sept. 1, 2020
Natalie Merica Eckfeld, age 95, of Brooklyn, MI, formerly of Monroe, passed away peacefully at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice in Jackson.
Born as Natalie Louise Merica on March 25, 1925, in Rensselaer, IN, her birth is from the union of the late Stanley Boyer Merica and Marjorie Ruth Hill.
She graduated from Stillwell High School in Stillwell, IN, in 1943 and attended Indiana Business College in Indianapolis.
Upon completing her studies, "Nan," as she was known, worked as a clerk for the Veteran's Administration office processing benefit applications prior to being married. To assist the war effort during WWII, Nan was proud to work as a welder, building Navy pontoons in LaPorte, IN.
While attending business college, she met her future husband, Norman Carleton Eckfeld (later to be Dr. N. Carl Eckfeld). The two were married on March 30, 1947, in Rensselaer and later moved to Monroe where Nan managed her husband's chiropractic business from 1949 until his passing in 1985.
In 2015, Nan moved to Brooklyn, MI, to be near her children.
While residing in Monroe, Nan was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Altrusa Club, Monroe Golf and Country Club, and Mercy Memorial Hospital Guild.
She enjoyed traveling, golfing, playing gin rummy, and was a fan of Detroit Tigers' Baseball and men's professional golf.
Surviving are two sons, Craig and Brian Eckfeld of Onsted, MI; a daughter, Joan (Randy) Jackson of Brooklyn, MI; grandson, Matthew (Aarti Ogirala) Eckfeld of New York City; step-granddaughter, Rachel (Brian) Johns, and step-great-grandchildren, Ryan and Randy York, all of Belleville, MI; and 15 nieces and nephews. Nan, the oldest of 7 children, is also survived by a brother, Gene (Kay) Merica of Hope, ID, and a sister, Janet (Walter) Gross of Indianapolis, IN.
In addition to her parents and husband, Dr. Carl Eckfeld, Nan was also preceded in death by brothers, Charles, Stanley, and Bradley Merica, and a sister, Sue Felder.
In keeping with Nan's last requests, cremation and interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park. No services will be scheduled. Bacarella Funeral Home is assisting the family.
For anyone wanting to make a memorial donation, it was Nan's wish to support the American Red Cross.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bacarella Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved