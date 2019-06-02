|
|
Nathan Wade Barss, 42, formerly of Crossville, passed away suddenly Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM.
Nathan was preceded in death by his mother, Susan Carol Barss; his maternal grandparents, Jim and Barbara Ruttan (also from Crossville); and his paternal grandparents, Wade and Martha Barss.
He is survived by his father, Michael (Mary) Barss; his uncle, David Ruttan; aunt, Mary Alice (Richard) Stanfield, along with many cousins.
Nathan was a longtime resident of Crossville. He recently moved to Albuquerque, NM.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery, 6382 Monroe St., Sylvania, Ohio, Friday, June 7, 2019.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery office at 9:45 a.m., with the service beginning at 10 a.m. in Swan Lake Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Salvation Army. Online condolences to reebfuneralhome.com
Published in Monroe News on June 2, 2019