Neal Joseph Burgett Jr.
1940 - 2020
In Loving Memory, Neal Joseph Burgett Jr. Dec 3 1940-July 27 2020. East Rockwood, son of Neal Burgett and Ethel Whitmore (Lapointe). Husband to Jeannine Cripps, Father of Dustin Burgett, Neal (Debbie) Burgett, Debbie (Gary) Westerdale, Jeff (Dawn) Burgett, Kim (Danny) Harold, and Joe Laney. He leaves 12 beloved Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is survived by his loving sisters Barbara (Gary) Mills and Jo Burgett Amo. Neal will be met in heaven by his parents, wife Texanita Ellison and son Neal (Bucky) III. and sister Nina (Robert) Davis. He was an avid outdoorsman and past Commodore of Swan Boat Club.

Published in Monroe News from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
