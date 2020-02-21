|
Nicholas R. Roberty, age 85, of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Wellspring Lutheran Home under the care of ProMedica Hospice.
Born February 13, 1935, in St. Mary's, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Alfonso and Anonietta (Irace) Roberty. Nicholas resided in Curwensville, Pennsylvania, until 1947 when the family moved to Monroe. He attended and graduated from Monroe Public Schools and went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Air Force from 1955 until 1959. Nicholas made his living as a machine operator for General Motors for 43 years.
Nicholas was a member of St. Michael's Parish, an auxiliary member of the Civil Air Patrol, and a member of the Monroe Area Cloud Busters. In his spare time he enjoyed flying planes. Always up for a joy ride, Nicholas loved anything to do with planes, trains, or automobiles. He also cherished his time spent with his companion of sixteen years, Fran VanSlambrook.
To cherish his memory, he leaves two sons: Theodore Roberty of Newport, MI. and Tracy (Danielle) Roberty of Temperance, MI. He also leaves behind two grand children: Marcus and Nicholas Roberty.
Nicholas is preceded in death by his wife; Judy Ann Roberty; an infant son, Todd Roberty; a sister, Mary Roberti; and two sister-in-laws, Sharon Sonnichsen and Sandy Powers.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 2 until 7 p.m. He will lie in state on Monday, February 24, 2020, at St. Michael's Parish at 12 p.m., with a funeral mass beginning at 1 p.m. with Fr. Philip Ching officiciating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to ProMedica Hospice.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 21, 2020