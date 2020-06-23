Nick Shiflet, 71, passed away peacefully on June 21st. He was the husband of Renee "Polly" (Windels) Shiflet. They shared 36 years of marriage together.

Born in Monroe, MI, he was the son of Ernie and Opal (Heck) Shiflet of Speedwell, TN. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1966 and worked for the City of Monroe for 40 years.

He is survived by his wife, 6 children: Jason (Angie) Shiflet, Christian (Erica) Shiflet, Luci Durocher, Roxanne (George) Morris, Keil Shiflet and Savannah (Bryan) Shipman, 7 grandchildren, and his sister Susan (Jim) Hubbard. He was predeceased by a son, Collin and Grandson, Justin.

A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, June 24th at 4 p.m. at the residence of his daughter and son-in-law, Savannah and Bryan Shipman. Please contact family for details.

