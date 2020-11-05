On November 2, 2020, Nicklos Joseph Geiermann, loving son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend went to meet our Lord and Savior.
Nicklos was born on September 24, 1968, to Douglas R. & Una S. Geiermann of Monroe, MI.
Nicklos (aka) Nick had a passion for being on the lake or traveling country roads in search for his next treasure at garage/barn sales collecting antique toy cars and such. He was medically retired from Ford Motor Company. He loved big and played hard.
He leaves behind three children Kelli (Alexander) Pacheco, Nikka Geiermann-Wolfenbarger, Nicklos Geiermann Jr.; a grandson, Oliver; his mother, Una S. (Geiermann) Agee; two sisters and a brother, Eric D. Geiermann, Sonya (Rex) Hershberger, and Selena (William) Ludwick; nephews, Joshua Riggs, Jonathon Geiermann; great-nephew, River Geiermann; aunts, uncles, cousins, friends; and his beloved brother in the Lord, Dean Bezeau.
Please donate to the American Cancer Society
in his honor.