1/1
Nicklos Joseph Geiermann
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicklos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 2, 2020, Nicklos Joseph Geiermann, loving son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend went to meet our Lord and Savior.
Nicklos was born on September 24, 1968, to Douglas R. & Una S. Geiermann of Monroe, MI.
Nicklos (aka) Nick had a passion for being on the lake or traveling country roads in search for his next treasure at garage/barn sales collecting antique toy cars and such. He was medically retired from Ford Motor Company. He loved big and played hard.
He leaves behind three children Kelli (Alexander) Pacheco, Nikka Geiermann-Wolfenbarger, Nicklos Geiermann Jr.; a grandson, Oliver; his mother, Una S. (Geiermann) Agee; two sisters and a brother, Eric D. Geiermann, Sonya (Rex) Hershberger, and Selena (William) Ludwick; nephews, Joshua Riggs, Jonathon Geiermann; great-nephew, River Geiermann; aunts, uncles, cousins, friends; and his beloved brother in the Lord, Dean Bezeau.
Please donate to the American Cancer Society in his honor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved