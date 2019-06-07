|
Nicky Ausmus, age 40 of Petersburg, passed away Tuesday, June, 4, 2019.
Nicky was born in Aurora, Illinois and raised in Tecumseh, Michigan by her mother Bea. Her smile would light up any room and was instantly liked by everyone she met. When you did meet Nicky, you sensed instantly that her inner beauty matched the outer beauty that shined in her smile and her eyes. Nicky has proven, throughout her life, her loyalty and devotion to her family and if you were Nicky's friend, you were family in her eyes.
Life dealt Nicky, like everyone, many trials and hardships, but she inspired all of us with her ability to overcome any obstacle.
Nicky had a love for writing and showed real talent for it. She dreamed about having a book or poem published one day.
We will all struggle to fill the hole she left in our lives, but know that we will all do whatever possible to fulfill the life goals she set for us and make her proud for her influences.
Rest in Peace Nicky. We Love you.
Nicky is the loved wife of Bryan Ausmus. Loving mother of Liliana Kurutz, Gavin Kurutz, Andrew Ausmus, and Amanda Birr. Dearest grandmother of Aria Birr, Jayli Birr, Miya Birr, and one on the way. Dear daughter of Bea Sanchez.
Friends and family are welcome to visit from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home on Saturday. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 4 p.m. Officiating is Pastor Kelly Vergowven.
Nicky's family will also hold a memorial celebration of life on June 23, starting at 2 p.m. It's going to be held at The Wilderness Campground Park at their pavilion - located at 1350 Meanwell Road, Dundee, MI, 48131. Guests are encouraged to participate in the park's activities, including swimming. This is a BYOB event. Please be there to help share the memory of Nicky.
Donations in honor of Nicky are appreciated towards her GoFundMe account, https://m.gofund.me/nicky039s-funeral
Published in Monroe News on June 7, 2019