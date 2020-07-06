1/1
Nicky Joel Bashaw
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nicky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicky J. Bashaw
May 9, 1972-July 4, 2020
Nicky Joel Bashaw, 48 years, of Petersburg, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, in his residence. All services are private due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Born May 9, 1972, in Toledo, OH, Nicky was the son of Kathie Gibson. He attended Summerfield Elementary School and Dundee High School. He married Staci Waterstradt on June 29, 1996, in Dundee, MI. He worked for Highway Service Company from September, 2000, to the present. He enjoyed being with his family and friends and watching sports. He was a huge Detroit Lions & Tigers fan. A very loving and caring man with a big heart, he could always light up a room and be the "life of the party." He was always there to be a friend to everybody.
Survivors include: his wife, Staci; children, Boston and Brooklyn Bashaw; his mother, Kathie Gibson; brothers, Jason (Erin) Curley, Darren (Melissa) Gibson and uncles, Chris and Clayton Gibson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sylvester and Florene Gibson and Dale and Ann Bashaw; brother, Denny Lee Bashaw, and uncles, Benny, Denzil and Kevin Gibson.
Memorial contributions can be made to: The Family.
To send the family condolences, please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved