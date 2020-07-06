Nicky J. Bashaw
May 9, 1972-July 4, 2020
Nicky Joel Bashaw, 48 years, of Petersburg, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, in his residence. All services are private due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Born May 9, 1972, in Toledo, OH, Nicky was the son of Kathie Gibson. He attended Summerfield Elementary School and Dundee High School. He married Staci Waterstradt on June 29, 1996, in Dundee, MI. He worked for Highway Service Company from September, 2000, to the present. He enjoyed being with his family and friends and watching sports. He was a huge Detroit Lions & Tigers fan. A very loving and caring man with a big heart, he could always light up a room and be the "life of the party." He was always there to be a friend to everybody.
Survivors include: his wife, Staci; children, Boston and Brooklyn Bashaw; his mother, Kathie Gibson; brothers, Jason (Erin) Curley, Darren (Melissa) Gibson and uncles, Chris and Clayton Gibson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sylvester and Florene Gibson and Dale and Ann Bashaw; brother, Denny Lee Bashaw, and uncles, Benny, Denzil and Kevin Gibson.
Memorial contributions can be made to: The Family.
To send the family condolences, please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.