Nila June Martin was born on March 30, 1941 in Elkville, Illinois. She was one of seven children born from the union of the late Wilbert and Emma (Stamm) Martin. Growing up the daughter of a coal miner the family would move to Westland, Michigan when June was just two years old to find better working conditions. She attended Wayne Memorial High School.
June was blessed with two sons from a former marriage. She would marry Everett Parker on May 18, 1963 in Winchester, Virginia. Together the couple would be blessed with two daughters. June would care for the needs of her husband and four children as a homemaker.
She was very outgoing, and enjoyed dancing, especially the gitter-bug. June loved to spend time at the family cabin near Glennie and was an expert when it came to the town's history. She enjoyed being outdoors; deer spotting, fishing, and picking berries. Each year she looked forward to the Fall color rides. For many years her journeys included her two feline companions Tiny and Baby before their passing.
A lucky lady, June enjoyed taking her chances at the casino and playing bingo. She liked to fill her time at home watching "American Pickers" and "Storage Wars" or reading history and true crime stories.
Nila June Parker, age 78, of Newport passed away at 9:10 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania. In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by five siblings: Wilbert Martin, Leo Ray Martin, Wilma Hopkins, Charles Martin and Wanda Roe.
To cherish her memory, June leaves her four children: Larry Joe Beliles Sr. of Howell, Chester Ray Beliles of the Upper Peninsula, Emma May (Rob) Nolff of Newport, and Everetta Ann Parker of Portland, Indiana; a daughter-in-law: Barbara Huber of Bluffton, Indiana; a brother: Wayne Martin of Oscoda; grandchildren: Bobbi (Jason), Larry Joe Jr., Todd, Adam, Lacey (Josh), Bradley, and Brooklyn; great-grandchildren: Makayla, Mia, Austin, Jacob, and Loki; special niece: Donna Sue Sperlbaum; a special nephew: Charles (Patti) Martin; and many other nieces and nephews.
Due to the unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic, no services are planned at this time, but a memorial service will be scheduled in the future. Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe, (734) 384-5185.
Memorials are suggested to or American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Online www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020