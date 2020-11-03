Nina Elaine Goss was born December 15, 1940, in Lynch, Kentucky. She was one of three children born from the union of Dewey "Connie" and Bernice (Copen) Goss. After graduating in June 1958 from Airport High School, where she held the first title as "Miss Airport," she married the love of her life, Gerald "Jerry" Spaulding on October 11, 1958. She would later attend Monroe County Community College to receive her Associate's degree before achieving her Bachelor's degree in education majoring in History from Eastern Michigan University.
In her younger years, Nina took employment with the Booth department store in Carleton, Michigan, where she and her siblings were raised and later at the Food Town grocery store as a cashier. However, Nina's most favorite occupation was that of being an avid antiques collector. She would not only accumulate antiques for herself at her favorite local auctions, but would buy and sell them, too. In fact, she had her own antiquing business called "From the Dusty Attic," where she would sell her rare and beautiful finds at local antique shops.
She was a charter member of the Flat Rock Historical Society. Nina's involvement with this organization jumpstarted her hobby of sorts, to assist family members in tracing their heritage. She once accomplished tracing her roots back to the late sixteen hundreds.
Nina Elaine Spaulding, age 79, passed away on October 30, 2020, at 5:49 p.m. at Beaumont Trenton Hospital.
In addition to her passing, she is preceded by both of her parents; and her husband of 38 years, Jerry Spaulding.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her children, Valerie (Randy) Parron of Monroe, Michigan, and Jeffery (Anne) Spaulding of Monroe, Michigan; one sister, Jennifer Bauer of Newport, Michigan; one brother, Kim Goss of Monroe, Michigan; grandchildren, Tiffany (Jared) Holland of Charleston, South Carolina; Candice (Matt) Jones of Charleston, South Carolina; Monica (Mr. Alexis Piraina) Naida of France; Mark (Haley) Naida of Spring, Texas, and Brent Spaulding of Monroe, Michigan; great-grandchildren, Piper, Steel and Makenna Holland and Lincoln and Lilly Jones.
Friends may gather from 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, until the time of the worship service celebrating her life at 12:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 323 Scott Street, Monroe, Michigan with Pastor Heimsoth officiating. A procession to Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery will follow the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Oaks of Righteousness Christian Ministries www.oaksvillage.net
or Trinity Lutheran Church, Monroe, Michigan, www.tlcmonroe.org.
Services were entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185. Online guests may leave words of comfort by visiting www.merklefs.com.