|
|
Noreen Ellen Kibat (Laperriere), 92 years, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Fountain View of Monroe in Monroe, MI.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Monroe, MI.
Born June 21, 1926 in Detroit, MI to Russell and Helen (Gannon) Laperriere, Noreen was a graduate of Denby High School in Detroit. She married Edwin Richard Kibat on August 24, 1946. At the time of his death in 2007 they had been married 61 years.
She enjoyed baking, especially for the holidays; ceramics; vacations; puzzles; playing games & cards with friends; and spending time with her family.
Noreen worked as a bank teller but, found her true career choice was caring for people. She worked as a Nurse's Aide for many years; and later as a "pink lady" gift shop volunteer at a hospital near her home.
She was active in her former churches, including St. Cyril in Taylor, MI where she worked diligently for St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Services and food pantry. She was assigned her own office, where she met with clients, served as treasurer, and more - all on a volunteer basis. She also served her church by assisting with communion and helping with funeral luncheons.
Noreen studied, took her oath and became an Associate of the IHM of Monroe.
In her later, less active years, she continued her calling to service to her church, St. Mary's Catholic Church, by assisting with Holy Communion distributed at Norman Towers, where she lived. Many share the sentiment of a loved one when told of her passing - she will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, John and sister, Patricia Laperriere.
She is survived by sons, Michael (Cheryl) of Slidell, LA; Richard (Regina) of Oscoda, MI; and Russell (Kimberly) of Ida, MI. 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews and their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Monroe News on June 9, 2019