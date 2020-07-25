Norma Jean Lee of Clinton Township, Michigan, was born September 20, 1929 in Detroit to Thomas W. Warner and Florence Velma (Barnes) Warner. She passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 90.
Norma married Harry E. Lee June 5, 1948. They were married for 38 years before Harry passed in 1986.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother Mable (Flunder) Warner, beloved husband Harry E. Lee, brother Thomas R. Warner, sister Barbara Lee Yemmans, and nephew David Cox.
Norma was a longtime member of Madison Heighs United Methodist Church.
Norma never let a holiday go unnoticed. Her home was always decorated for holidays great and small. Her brother once said that her Christmas light display "could be seen from space." Her annual Christmas celebration gathered many friends and relatives for a long evening of holiday cheer. Some of the younger ones learned to tell time knowing that gifts would not be opened until after midnight.
Norma managed a lunch counter for S.S. Kresge, worked undercover store security for Sears Roebuck, helped friends operate the Duke and Davis food stand at the Michigan State Fair, and worked for Fashion Bug.
Norma greatly admired "Stormin' Norman" Cash of the Detroit Tigers and spent birthday celebrations on the first base line at Tiger Stadium cheering him on.
Most summers were a busy time for Norma. She would take nieces and nephews for a week of adventures visiting Boblo Island, the Detroit Zoo, a double feature at the movies, bowling and the beach.
Never one to be idle while living at MediLodge of Sterling Heights, Norma was a member of the Senior Olympics Team, elected President of the Residence Consult Board, delivered the mail, and planned, planted and maintained the MediLodge vegetable and flower gardens.
Norma is survived by 7 nephews and nieces: Thomas (Deborah) Warner, Lynnda (John) Brown, Jeannette Cox, Elizabeth (Terry) Lott, Edward (Christi) Warner, Pamela (Michael) Choyke, and Wesley Yemmans; 11 great-nepphews and nieces: Daniel, Jennifer, Michael, Kristy, Julie, David, Danielle, Cameron, Sarah, Chad, and Matthew; 13 great--great-nephews and nieces: Seth, Brett, Amber, Emma, Ethan, Rachael, Lauren, Bailey, Emma-Jo, Hayley, Hayden, Kennedy, and Kinsley; and a great-great-great-niece Piper. And many beloved friends.
Memorial services for Norma will be held at Edward Swanson and Son Funeral Home, 30351 Dequindre Road, Madison Heights, MI 48071 on Monday, August 10, 2020. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Luncheon will be served after memorial service. Interment will be at Forest Lawn next to her beloved husband, Harry.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.edwardswansonandsonfuneralhome.com
for the Lee family.