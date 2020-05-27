Norman Conrad Kohler, born on May 31, 1932, in Monroe, joined his Savior and the saints above on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Norm was the son of Herman and Martha (Flickenger) Kohler of Monroe. Norm was the youngest of 9 children and was preceded in death by his brothers Clarence "Jake", Rudy "Bud", Dalton and Darrel and his sisters Henrietta, Dorothy, Eva, and Mary.
Norm met the love of his life, Opal Jeniece Lingar and married her on December 6, 1952. They were married for 67 years. Together they built a life surrounded by friends and family. They raised their children Debbie (Dave) Washburn of Sterling Heights and Mark (Michelle) Kohler of Milan. Norm was grampa to Katy (Chris) Bowyer, Kristine (Tisch) Tischler, Kallie Washburn, Jacob Kohler, and Zachary Kohler. He loved these kids to pieces. Norm was also an uncle to numerous nephews and nieces and a friend to many.
Norm was known for his easy-going personality and his patient and kind attitude. He was generous with his time and talents and loved to help with a project. Norm loved playing softball for Holy Ghost at Sandy Creek. He was a no-nonsense fastpitch pitcher and member of the Monroe Parks & Rec Hall of Recognition.
Norm was a member of Holy Ghost Lutheran Church for 70 years and attended grade school there. Norm and Opal became members of Grace Lutheran in 2002. They appreciated the shepherding of Pastor Mark Witte and Pastor Bob Auxter, as well as the fellowship of the small congregation.
Norm worked for many years at Banas and Wrobel. He began working at the Ypsilanti Ford Motor Company plant in 1965 and retired from Ford in 1994.
Norm and Opal enjoyed traveling. They took Mark and Debbie camping every year. Their favorite trips included the Smokey Mountains, visiting family in Tennessee and a 30th anniversary trip to Hawaii. Norm and Opal loved doting on their five grandkids. They delighted in babysitting, attending special events, watching them play sports and taking them out to dinner. Norm and Opal were so proud of them when they graduated.
Due to the virus, the family will hold a private ceremony. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date, which will be open to everyone.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Grace Lutheran Church in Monroe.
Published in Monroe News on May 27, 2020.