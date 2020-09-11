Norman C. Pritchett

Feb. 23, 1945-Sept. 8, 2020

Norman Charles Pritchett died Sept. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Florida.

He was born on February 23, 1945, in Monroe, Michigan, to James Edward Pritchett Sr. and Evelyn Rosalie Mansfield. They both preceded him in death.

Norman was a 1963 graduate of Monroe Catholic Central High School. He enlisted In the United States Air Force after graduation. He later worked for Bechtel Corporation in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He also owned and operated a dog-grooming business in Indiana. He was an avid golfer and baseball fan.

Survivors include his wife Mary of Hudson, Florida; daughters: Robin (Christopher) Harris, Aimee and Amber Pritchett; brothers: James (Sally) Pritchett, and Robert Pritchett; Sisters: Patricia (Dale) Younglove, Mary (James) Henderson and Theresa Pritchett.

Memorial Service arrangements are pending at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery in LaSalle.

