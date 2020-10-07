Norman J. Liedel, age 95, of Monroe, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Veteran's Administration Medical Center in Ann Arbor, MI.
Born on June 3, 1925, in Maybee, Michigan, Norman was the son of the late Bernard and Nellie (Hitchingham) Liedel.
A proud survivor of World War II, Norm persuaded his mother to allow him to enlist in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. He served from February 23, 1943 until being honorably discharged on March 22, 1946, obtaining the rank of Gunner's Mate Third Class. On Nov. 1, 1944, while serving aboard the USS Abner Read during the Battle of Leyte Gulf, his ship sustained a fatal kamikaze attack, sinking the Navy Destroyer. He was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Medal with 2 Bronze Stars, the Philippine Liberation Medal with 1 Star, and the WWII Victory Medal.
After returning from the war, he married his sweetheart, Bernice A. Poupard on July 27, 1946, at St. Mary Catholic Church and began his lifelong career as a self-employed bookkeeper and tax accountant for many small businesses in Monroe County.
Norm was an avid bowler, fisherman, and active member of Maybee VFW Post 4361 where he formerly served as Post Commander. He was also a member of St. Mary Catholic church and its Usher's Club, and Monroe Council 1266 Knights of Columbus. His greatest joys in life were his family, friends, neighbors, and veteran comrads.
Surviving Norm is his loving wife of 74 years, Bernice "Bee" Liedel; two children, Gerald (Chris) Liedel of Florida and Carolyn Spillson of Monroe; sister, Grace (Bruce) Clark of Manchester, MI; son-in-law, Jim Spillson of Monroe; four grandchildren: Nathan (Ali) Berent-Spillson, Alane (Hovig) Ounjian, Jamie (Tim) Norris, and Traci Peterson; several step grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren: Jason, Max, Zeke, Mila, Ara, Serj, and Leah.
In addition to his parents, Norm was also preceded in death by two beloved sons, Eric and Kevin, six brothers and three sisters.
Family and friends may visit from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 11th at Bacarella Funeral Home. At 4 p.m., Monroe VFW Post 1138 will pay military tribute to Norm followed by a memorial service led by Rev. Fr. David Burgard, Pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church. All attendees are politely reminded to observe current facial covering protocols. Norm's cremated earthly remains will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to St. Mary Catholic Church, VFW Post 1138, or a charity of the donor's choice
.
