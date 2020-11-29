Norman U. Beauman, age 84 of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at home under hospice care.
Born June 7, 1936 in Monroe. He was one of nine children of Arthur and Elma (Davis) Beauman. Norm graduated from Monroe High School in 1955. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Shortly after he met his first wife, Lucy Merkle and were married in 1962. They were instrumental in helping start Grace Baptist Church of Monroe.
Years later, he met and married the love of his life: Adelaide "Addie" (Simmons) Brodie in 1999. Over the next 15 years, they enjoyed traveling together. Going from coast to coast, and border to border. They took several cruises, train, bus, and car trips. They also enjoyed spending winters at the Wesleyan Village in Brooksville, Florida. They spent over 21 wonderful years together.
Norman worked first at Monroe Electric Supply for many years. He then worked for the Sister Servants at the Immaculate House of Mary of Monroe. He was a boiler operator and was a part of the maintenance faculty eventually retiring in 1999.
Norm was a long-time member of the Crosswalk Community Church. In his free time, Norman enjoyed visiting airplane, train, and antique car museums. Despite having hand tremors, he designed and built grandfather clocks. He took great pride in his lawn and worked tirelessly to keep them beautiful. In his later years, he found joy in reading and would go through a book every two or three days. Most of all, he loved the Lord and read his bible every day. He would start at genesis, and finish in Revelations, and then start over again. Norm was fond of saying "watch what you do and say, you'll have to account for it someday."
Beloved husband of Addie Beauman. Loving father of adopted daughters: Elaine (John) Bolster of Monroe, Vicki Alden of Ontario, Canada, Paula (Jeff) Luttrell of Marion, IN, Samantha (Matt) Vershum of Shepherdsville, KY, and Amy Eberlein of Saginaw. Dearest grandfather of Nicole (Greg) Urben, Matthew Bolster, Robert (Ashlyn) Luttrell, Cindy (T.J.) Swanson, Wesley (Christine) Luttrell, Savannah Granahan, Aaron Humphrey, Jordan Eberlein, Claire Hoffman, and Sophia Eberlein. Great grandfather of Collin & Logan Granahan, Rylee Urben, and August Swanson. Dear brother of Warren Beauman of Jacksonville, FL.
Proceeded in death by his first wife: Lucy Beauman, parents, brothers: Raymond, Richard, Harold, and Roy Beauman, and sisters: Mary Beauman, Ellen Stimmel and Thelma Adler.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will take place immediately following viewing starting at 1 p.m. Because of COVID-19, seating is limited to 25 chairs for the service but open to the public during visiting. Those not able to be at the service, it will be streaming live on the Rupp FaceBook page. Officiating is Rev. Cindy Semran. Burial will follow to Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle, MI.
