Norman "Denny" William Dennis was born in Ann Arbor. He was born from the late Norman D. Dennis and the late Grace (Gavier) Dennis. Denny attended Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte and married the love of his life Donna Straub on September 7, 1957, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maybee. He supported his family as a driver of many varieties of trucks for various employers over the years; his favorite being a Semi with his handle being "Monkey Muncher."
Others were drawn to Denny's laid back, fun spirit. He was quite social and gained many friendships throughout the years. Denny had a way with words with his off-beat jokes, quirky sense of humor and distinctive laugh.
Early on, Denny owned horses and enjoyed patrolling on hoof as a security guard at the Monroe County Fair. He also enjoyed mowing the grass with his zero-turn lawnmower, riding his grandchildren around the yard on his golf cart and riding his Harley Davidson. Denny could often be found visiting friends and family at the Milan Road Angels Clubhouse and he was especially proud of his antique Ford tractor.
Showing his support for his family was important to Denny. He looked forward to holidays and events where he had an open door to all his family and friends.
Denny's favorite pastimes were spending time at his favorite Maybee fishing hole or watching World Wrestling Entertainment and John Wayne western movies.
Norman William Dennis, age 84, of Dundee passed away at 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his home.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded by his children: Kathleen Pilbeam and Cherylene Dennis; three siblings: Joan Moore, Delbert Wyman, and Bill Dennis; and a grandchild:Jacob Pilbeam.
He leaves his wife of sixty-two years, Donna; children: David Dennis of Dundee, Michael (Brenda) Dennis of Dundee , Jeanine (Mark) Fry of South Rockwood, Edward Dennis of Dundee; siblings: John Prieskorn, Carol (Roger) Ashley, Betty (Jim) Riley, Donna Turner, Edith McFarland, Ronald Dennis, Bob (Shelby) Dennis, Richie (Chris) Dennis; uncle: Delton Dennis; grandchildren: Deanna (Cliff), Angie (Corey), Jessica (Adam), Chandra, Byron, Michael (Micheala), Jeffrey (Seiharia), Dillon, Coty, Elaina, Jenny (Adam), Markie; seventeen great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, along with Close friends: Ron Sykes and Bruce Francis.
Donations: Autism Society of Michigan 2178 Commons Pkwy, Okemos, MI 48864 or www.autism-mi.org.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee (734) 529-3156. Online www.merklefs.com.