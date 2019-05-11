Home

Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home
9205 E Us Hwy 223
Blissfield, MI 49228
(517) 486-4400
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home
9205 E Us Hwy 223
Blissfield, MI 49228
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Petersburg, OH
Norman William Sieler


Norman William Sieler Obituary
Norman William Sieler, age 90, died on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at his home. He was born October 13, 1928, in Ottawa Lake, Michigan to Irvin Martin and Edna (Glanzman) Sieler.
On February 26, 1955, he married Phyllis Joan Hanke in Adrian and she survives. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955, stationed in Korea.
Norman had managed the Petersburg Elevator for 25 years and retired from the Deerfield Co-Op in 1994. He was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Petersburg. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, the Detroit Tigers, farming and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Phyllis, he is survived by two sons, David (Tina) Sieler and Bruce Sieler both of Petersburg; a daughter, Susan Russell of Lafollette, Tennessee; four brothers, Walter Sieler of Deerfield, Melvin (Connie) Sieler of Deerfield, Wilbert (Judy) Sieler of Dundee, LeRoy(Fran) Sieler of Tipton; a sister-in-law, Delight Sieler of Adrian; a sister, Carol (Delmer) Cilley of Dundee; 10 grandchildren, Jason, Stephen, and Gregory Russell, Nicholas, Alex, Karissa, and Korie Sieler, Jessica Whiteker, Megan Smith, and Casie Ladd; and many great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Edna Sieler; a son, Thomas Sieler; a son-in-law, Cletus Russell; a sister and brother-in-law, Melva (Merelin) Young; a brother, Orville Sieler; and a sister-in-law, Donna Sieler.
Funeral services for Norman will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Petersburg with Pastor Mark Flory officiating. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Petersburg. Visitation will be held on Monday from 2-8 p.m. at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Petersburg. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home.
Published in Monroe News on May 11, 2019
