O'Dell J. Lonsway, 96, a lifelong Erie, MI, residence, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, in The Toledo Hospital.Born December 17, 1923, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Cletus and Elsie (Cousino) Lonsway. O'Dell was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during WWII. He was employed by the Chrysler (Jeep) Corporation for 30 years, retiring in 1986.O'Dell was the widower of Nora Burgard and Eleanor Maire. He also owned and operated O'Dell's Hauling Service. O'Dell was a member of the V.F.W, Post 3925, Erie, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Erie and the Knights of Columbus, 7413, Erie, MI.He is survived by his loving children, Tom (Lisa) Lonsway, Randy (Kristen) Lonsway, Dawn (Gary) Romanchik, Mark Miller, Michael Miller, Martin Miller, and Melissa (Corey) Bomia; 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Bud and Don Lonsway and sisters, Elsie Cousino and Bernadine Strack.Visitation will be from 4-8 pm, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2214 Manhattan Street, Erie, MI. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.