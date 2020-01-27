|
Odra Lee Bradford, age 91, of Monroe, MI, was called home Friday, January 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Family and friends are invited to Rupp Funeral Home Thursday, January 30, 2020, for visiting hours from 10am to 2pm. A funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Larry Detruf officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Born April 24, 1928, in Tazewell, TN, Odra was born from the union of the late John and Bessie (Dixon) Bradford. Odra married Marjorie Evelyn Ayers in Middlesboro, KY, on January 4, 1950. They celebrated 45 years of marriage together. She passed away on December 3, 1995.
Odra honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War. For over 30 years, Odra was a loyal and hardworking employee of Monroe Public Schools where he worked as a custodian until his retirement in 1990.
Over the years, Odra enjoyed attending casinos, holding garage sales, and traveling. He often traveled to southern states such as Tennessee, Georgia, and Kentucky. Above all, Odra enjoyed the company of his family and adored the moments he had with his great-grandhchild that brought out his contagious smile.
Odra is survived by two sons: Steven Bradford of Phoenix, AZ, and Rodney (Debra) Bradford of Petersburg, MI. He will be missed by seven grandchildren and a great-grandchild as well.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a grandchild: Cameron Bradford.
Memorial donations have been suggested to ProMedica Hospice.
Published in Monroe News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020