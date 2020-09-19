Olga Morelli passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020, at Promedica Monroe Hospital from natural causes.

Olga was born on July 16, 1923, in Monroe, Michigan, from the union of Giacomo and Giacomina Morelli.

Olga grew up in Monroe and was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. As a young woman, she began her career as a secretary at Monroe Auto Equipment. She went on to successfully own two businesses of her own. Olga raised a family and loved to cook. She was arguably one of the best Italian cooks in Monroe. Whenever she had visitors, she always made sure they were fed before they left.

Olga loved children. Her smile was infectious and would light up a room when children walked in. She was an avid supporter of St. Jude's Charity for children. She was an avid reader, collector of rosaries and a devoted fan of The Walking Dead TVseries.

Olga enjoyed her life at Mable Kehres where she would often socialize with her friends at the nearby senior center and enjoy meals and celebrations. She was known to all for her kindness and honesty.

Olga was a devoted cousin, aunt, sister and friend and she will be dearly missed.

Olga, 97, is survived by her brother, Tony (Duke) Morelli; and many others that loved her.

She was predeceased by her wonderful parents Giacomo and Giacomina Morelli, her brother Armond Morelli.

A private memorial service will be held.

