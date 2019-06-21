|
Opal Irene Owens was born on January 12, 1928, in Tazewell, Tennessee. She was one of three children born from the union of her parents: the late Herman Owens and the late Pearl (Jessee) Owens. She attended Monroe High School and graduated with the Class of 1946. She received her spiritual nourishment by attending Monroe Missionary Baptist Church. She remained very active in the church by serving in the Women's Miss Union and was a Sunday School Secretary.
Opal met the love of her life: Roy S. Connor and they were married on November 7, 1977, at Monroe Missionary Baptist Church. She worked hard to support her family and was employed through National Life Insurance where she was a cashier for 35 years before retiring in 1982.
Opal enjoyed cooking, canning goods and tending to her vegetable garden. She loved time spent traveling with her husband to places like Tennessee to visit family and friends. Her loving and caring nature are just a few things that will be deeply missed by her family and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Opal Irene Owens, age 91, of LaFollette, Tennessee, and formerly of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Her passing is preceded by her husband: Roy S. Connor; her brother Charles (Edith) Owens; a niece: Linda Ridenour and her parents.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her sister: Anna Owens, nephew: Kenneth (Cathy) Owens; two nieces: Charlene (the late Edward) Overton and Charlotte (Joe) Snodderly and many extended family members and church friends.
Family and Friends may gather on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 1:00pm until a Celebration of Her Life at 2:00pm at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe: 2442 North Monroe (734) 384-5185 to be officiated by Pastor Roy Southerland of Monroe Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle.
Published in Monroe News on June 21, 2019