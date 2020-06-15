Orion Lee Payne
2015 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Orion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Orion Lee Payne entered this world on October 13, 2015. He was a wonderful blessing to his parents Terri Peters and Aren Payne. He was affectionately known as "Bubba" by his mother and "Ry-Ry" by his father.
His parents cherished his positive influence on their lives. Orion had an amazing smile and like most four-year-old boys was constantly on the go. He seemed to be a natural born athlete and had already achieved success playing sports like swimming, basketball, soccer with the "Little Kickers" team, and disc golf with his dad.
Orion loved animals and was particularly fond of anything dinosaur and Godzilla. Wherever he went he was sure to be accompanied by his trusty sidekick an Australian Shepherd, Roxy.
Orion was always looking out for others and had a pure heart. He loved the color red but recently changed his preference to purple. Orion looked forward to "game night", which encompassed grabbing a pizza and breadsticks, while playing a few arcade games at Chuck E. Cheese's or spending hours playing rampage at Dave and Busters.
He loved to cuddle and watch movies with his favorite being "Scooby-Doo". Going to the beach and playing in the water was his absolute favorite. He finally mastered the doggy paddle!
Orion attended church with his father at Stewart Road Christian Ministries in Monroe and with his mother at Southpointe Church in Trenton. He looked forward to his Wednesday night school every week. On occasion he could be found entertaining himself by reading his baby Bible or another book from his collection.
Orion Lee Payne, age 4, of Monroe passed away tragically on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
To cherish his memory, Orion leaves his mom: Terri Peters; his dad: Aren Payne; his maternal grandparents: Robert and Paula Divel; paternal grandparents:  Jerry and Elaine Hill; a maternal uncle: Chad Divel; and two paternal uncles:  Paul (Anja) Payne and Chad (Angie) Payne.
Friends may gather from 10:00am until 5:00pm on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Stewart Road Christian Ministries Center; 1199 Stewart Road, Monroe, Michigan 48162.  A Worship Service Celebrating His Life will follow at 5:00pm officiated by Pastor Keith Hawes. Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442
North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185 has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Online guests may leave words of comfort and inspiration or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
2442 N Monroe St
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 384-5185
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 14, 2020
What a beautiful child, I knew him through our preschool, our hearts break will the family. May God help you find peace during this time of grieving. My prayers are with his family. Sincerely, Elise Bellestri
Elise Bellestri
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved