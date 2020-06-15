Orion Lee Payne entered this world on October 13, 2015. He was a wonderful blessing to his parents Terri Peters and Aren Payne. He was affectionately known as "Bubba" by his mother and "Ry-Ry" by his father.
His parents cherished his positive influence on their lives. Orion had an amazing smile and like most four-year-old boys was constantly on the go. He seemed to be a natural born athlete and had already achieved success playing sports like swimming, basketball, soccer with the "Little Kickers" team, and disc golf with his dad.
Orion loved animals and was particularly fond of anything dinosaur and Godzilla. Wherever he went he was sure to be accompanied by his trusty sidekick an Australian Shepherd, Roxy.
Orion was always looking out for others and had a pure heart. He loved the color red but recently changed his preference to purple. Orion looked forward to "game night", which encompassed grabbing a pizza and breadsticks, while playing a few arcade games at Chuck E. Cheese's or spending hours playing rampage at Dave and Busters.
He loved to cuddle and watch movies with his favorite being "Scooby-Doo". Going to the beach and playing in the water was his absolute favorite. He finally mastered the doggy paddle!
Orion attended church with his father at Stewart Road Christian Ministries in Monroe and with his mother at Southpointe Church in Trenton. He looked forward to his Wednesday night school every week. On occasion he could be found entertaining himself by reading his baby Bible or another book from his collection.
Orion Lee Payne, age 4, of Monroe passed away tragically on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
To cherish his memory, Orion leaves his mom: Terri Peters; his dad: Aren Payne; his maternal grandparents: Robert and Paula Divel; paternal grandparents: Jerry and Elaine Hill; a maternal uncle: Chad Divel; and two paternal uncles: Paul (Anja) Payne and Chad (Angie) Payne.
Friends may gather from 10:00am until 5:00pm on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Stewart Road Christian Ministries Center; 1199 Stewart Road, Monroe, Michigan 48162. A Worship Service Celebrating His Life will follow at 5:00pm officiated by Pastor Keith Hawes. Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442
North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185 has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Online guests may leave words of comfort and inspiration or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 15, 2020.