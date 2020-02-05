|
Orvilla A. Wickenheiser, age 88, of Carleton, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Wellspring Lutheran Services in Monroe, Michigan.
Born on December 24, 1931, in Monroe, Michigan, she was the daughter of Lafayette and Loretta (Masserant) Reaume. On October 27, 1956, she married Bernard Wickenheiser in St. Charles Catholic Church, Newport, MI.
Orvilla was a 1950 graduated of Airport High School and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Carleton. She enjoyed working many of the functions held at Church. She loved polka music, WJR morning show, flowers, gardening, bird watching and Jeopardy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Marian (Matt) Bruck and Thelma (Delbert) Carter and brother Melvin Reaume.
She is survived by her sons Alan Wickenheiser and Glen (Mary) Wickenheiser; sister Pat Drummonds and sister-in-laws Marilyn Reaume and Joan Geisbert; brother-in-laws Fred (Michelle) Wickenheiser and Jim (Mary) Wickenheiser.
Friends may visit in the Bobcean Funeral Home, Carleton Chapel on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at Divine Grace Catholic Church on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. She will lie in state at Church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Father John Hedges will officiate the service. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Carleton, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the St. Patrick School.
Condolences @ www.bobceanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 5, 2020