|
|
Orville Herbert Montri, 91 years, of Temperance, MI, died Monday May 20, 2019, in ProMedica Regional Hospital, Monroe, MI.
Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Thursday May 23, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. He will lie in state on Friday May 24, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the Mass of the Resurrection at 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, MI. Fr. Robert Bauer from St. Mary, Our Lady of Families Parish will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Erie, Mi.
Born September 3, 1927, in Ida, MI. Orville was the son of Harold and Fredericka (Weber) Montri. He attended Richardson School in Ida, MI. He married Beverly Noble on January 20, 1951, in Ida, MI. Beverly died on July 2, 1962. He then married Ruby Reaume Masson on September 26, 1964, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Maybee, MI. Orville was a farmer all of his life and was on the Board for the Britton and Maybee Elevators as well as the NFO and St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, MI as well as an usher. He has earned a world record for corn yield of 306.6 bushels/ acre in September 1973.
Survivors include: his wife, Ruby; children, Harold "Chip" Montri, Gail (Joe) Keane, Kathy (Pete) Opfermann, Bonnie (Scott) Boylan; Step-children, William (Sue) Masson, Dorothy Ciacelli; sister, Irene Gotha, Grandchildren, Kirk, Leslie and Doug Keane, Krisha (Christian) Howell, Michelle (Ed) Stotz, Heather (Joseph) Rockwood, Emily (Scott) Rhodus, Amber (Michael) Conant, David and Michael Montri, Amanda Noble, Ashley Gray, Raymond and Jim Buchelt, Amanda LaVoy, Angela (James) Ednie; step-grandchildren, Katie (Rich)Spencer, Gina (Tim) Roberts, Teresa Ciacelli, Joe and Christine Masson; 19 great-grandchildren; 1 step-great-grandchild and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, spouse, Beverly and siblings, Marvin and Lyle Montri.
Memorial contributions can be made to Donor's Choice.
To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 23, 2019