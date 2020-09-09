1/1
Owen D. Smiley
1932 - 2020
Owen D. Smiley
Feb. 1, 1932-Sept. 7, 2020
Owen Dunward Smiley, age 88, of Carleton, Michigan, passed away Monday evening, September 07, 2020.
He was born in Hamletsburg, Illinois, on February 01, 1932. He was the son of the late Harvell and Aline (Brown) Smiley. Owen retired from Great Lakes Steel, and from many years of farming. He also had a trucking business thereafter, for several years.
He loved his home in Carleton, Michigan, where he enjoyed gardening and maintaining his yard. Owen was a 32nd degree Master Mason belonging to the Flat Rock 110 Lodge.
Owen was married to Gloria (Suemnick) for 65 years before her death in 2016.
He was the loving father of Pamela (John) Good. Grandfather to Michelle (Bradley) Clark and Brandon (Hallie) Good. Great-grandfather to Kiersten, Connor, Ethan, Nolan and Brooks. Owen is also survived by sisters Barbara Curnel, June Kerns, Janice Ellegood, Shirley Kirk and brothers Dennis and John.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Deborah Smiley and Beverly Williams.
Service is Friday, 3:00 PM, at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Township, (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Friday, 1:00 - 3:00 PM.
Interment is at Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
